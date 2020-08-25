The immediate hopes to see Israel Adesanya vs Darren Till may have been dashed for now. However the middleweight champ is still interested in fighting the Englishman, hoping to do so in Till’s home country.

When Till went from welterweight title contender, to a two fight losing streak, he decided he needed a fresh start. That is why he decided to make the move to middleweight, and attempt a new chapter in his career, immediately setting his sights on the champ, Adesanya. Although he would be successful in his debut, Till faltered in his second outing, a close match with Robert Whittaker. This seemingly ended the talks of him facing Izzy, at least for now.

Israel Adesanya Wants Darren Till In England

Despite a disappointing result in the Whittaker fight last fight, Israel Adesanya is still interested in fighting Darren Till. The two have been trading friendly but competitive barbs with each other, and the middleweight champion still finds the Englishman to be a good matchup for him. Speaking with Submission Radio, Israel said that he hopes to face Till one day, even wanting to do so in England.

“I really want to fight Darren one day in the O2 or in Wimbledon. That’ll be a good excuse to go to England. Go sip some tea and crumpets,” Adesanya said. “We haven’t talked in a little bit, but we’re cool. I mean, we know the game. Like, Darren’s a guy, I’m not gonna act like we have beef. But when it’s time to fight I will f–king embarrass him. Yeah. But right now, he’s cool and I’m cool. We’re cool. Yeah.”

Before Israel Adesanya can focus on Darren Till, or anybody else for that matter, he must first get past the Brazilian wrecking machine that is Paulo Costa. However it is interesting to hear that he is willing to face Till in his own back yard.