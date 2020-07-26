UFC Fight Island closes the show in style. In the main event of the evening, the former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (21-5) faces off against the dangerous Darren Till (18-2-1) in a showdown at 185 pounds.

Round 1

The fighters touche gloves and Till charges in but Whittaker lands an intercepting jab. Till pushes forward but Whittaker circles out. Whittaker feints a lot and tries to draw a reaction from Till. A left elbow lands for Till and Whittaker lands on the floor. The Aussie gets back up and evades the punches from Till. Till keeps pressuring Whittaker and forces a clinch. Whittaker lands a knee. High kick blocked by Whittaker who then evades the fence. Inside low kick lands for Whittaker. Till evades a high kick by Whittaker but Whittaker lands a right hand followed by a counter right hand. Right-hand lands for Whittaker followed by a straight right hand. Whittaker lands yet another low kick.

10-9 Till

Round 2

Whittaker lands a right hand followed by a left hook. Till lands a leg kick but Whittaker retaliates with a left hook. Whittaker lands big overhand right and drops Till. Whittaker maintains the position and lands some ground and pound. Big elbow lands for Whittaker followed by another one. Whittaker is in half guard and lands to the body. Elbows again from Whittaker. Till is back on his feet and gets away from Whittaker. Leg kick from Whittaker. Till is stalking Whittaker but he circles out. Leg kick lands again for Whittaker. Whittaker keeps circling around Till. Sidekick lands for Whittaker as the round ends.

10-9 Whittaker

Round 3

The fighters touch gloves and Whittaker lands a leg kick. Nice uppercut for Till. Till throws a high kick but it’s blocked by Whittaker. Whittaker lands a jab and evades the pressure. Whittaker blitzes but Till evades the punches. Till leans back and Whittaker misses with the high kick. Till lands a knee as Whittaker lands left hand. Whittaker attempts a single-leg but lets it go and lands a left hand. Whittaker lands a left hand, he then pushes Till to the fence.

10-9 Whittaker

Round 4

Whittaker jabs to the body and evades a high kick from Till. Whittaker lands a nice left hand as he rotates around Till. Leg kick lands again for Whittaker and another one. Till lands an elbow and Whittaker backs up. Whittaker lands a right hand. Whittaker reaches for the lead leg and lands a right overhand. Straight left lands for Till. Whittaker lands an uppercut in the clinch and breaks away. Whittaker attempts a takedown but lets go of it and lands a left hand.

10-9 Whittaker

Round 5

The fighters embrace as the final round starts. Whittaker lands a right hand but his takedown attempts got denied. Till lands a straight left and stalks Whittaker. Leg kick lands for Whittaker. Another leg kick lands for Whittaker. Nice level change from Whittaker who then lands a left hand. Till lands an intercepting left hand. Straight left hand lands for Till again. Whittaker lands another leg kick. Whittaker changes levels again and lands a left hand. Elbow lands for Till but Whittaker eats it. Whittaker evades a left hand and takes Till downs. Till gets back up but Whittaker takes him back down. Till gets back to his feet as the round ends.

10-9 Whittaker

Official results: All three judges score the contest 48-47 in favor of Robert Whittaker, he defeats Darren Till via unanimous decision.

Check the highlights below: