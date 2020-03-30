Darren Till Believes He Has “Too Much Power” for Israel Adesanya When They Fight

Darren Till Thinks He Has Too Much Power in a Matchup Against Israel Adesanya

The earliest days of the UFC saw some of the most bizarre matchups in the history of the sport. As the competition advanced, matchups became less about a guy in wrestling shoes vs a man with one boxing glove. And, it moved to values like speed vs power or brawling vs precision. Even today, UFC Middleweight Darren Till believes that the power he possesses would be too much for the current champion Israel Adesanya.

Recently, both Till and Adesanya have been engaging with each other on Instagram DMs for some time now. The banter between them has struck an interest in a matchup that fans honestly didn’t realize that they wanted to see. Of course, in order for that to happen, Till will have to continue climbing up the ranks of the division.

Till Speaks on Adesanya Matchup

Till recently appeared on Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast. During his appearance, he spoke about his troubles with weight cutting down to the UFC’s welterweight division. Furthermore, he explained why he believes that if he fought Izzy, he would simply be too much for him.

“I feel like at welterweight, I was just so drained. It got to a point where it was just draining my whole body, my brain, and everything,” said Till. “with this little bit of an improved mindset (I already had a strong one) and healthier at middleweight, I think I’ll just be too much for Stylebender. I think I’ve got too much power, and I’ll be technically standing up too much for him. I really do, he’s not taking me down. And you know, I’ve got this mentality when you take me down I’m getting back up.”

Setting Up the Fight

Adesanya is expected to face Paulo Costa in his next title defense. In the meantime, if Till could secure a win, it should put him in pole position for a crack at Adesanya. Especially if the banter between Till and Adesanya escalates.