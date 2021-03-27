How To Watch UFC 260: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 Live Stream

UFC 260 goes down this weekend, on March 27th, with a heavyweight title rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou in the main event. This is a complete guide to watching the event.
Live, from the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend’s UFC event has a doozy of a main event. Arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic faces the heavy handed and always terrifying Francis Ngannou, in a rematch of their 2018 fight, in which Stipe successfully defended his title.
The co-main event sees former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in a do-or-die situation as he takes on Vicente Luque. Also on the card are familiar names like Sean O’Malley, Thomas Almeida, and more.
While the event lost several fights to COVID-19, particularly the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, the card still promises to be entertaining.
How To Watch UFC 260: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2
With such a highly anticipated rematch in the main event, fans want to know how they can watch UFC 260. As is always the case for pay-per-view events, the main card is available for purchase through ESPN+.
As for the prelims, those will be available for viewing on both ESPN, and ESPN+. Additionally, there is a single early prelim bout, which can be seen on Fight Pass.
Below is a full breakdown of the UFC 260 card, including start times, and how to watch:
Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)
- Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou (heavyweight title fight)
- Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque
- Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida
- Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick
- Jamie Mullarkey vs Kharma Worthy
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)
- Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant
- Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov
- Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Shane Young vs Omar Morales
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30pm EST/4:30pm PST)
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar
RT b/c IT'S FIGHT DAY 💥#UFC260: 🏆 @StipeMiocic vs 🇨🇲 @Francis_Ngannou 2
[ LIVE on #ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/yhjKYhz5vr | @Manscaped ] pic.twitter.com/Pxj7ykCiLs
— UFC (@ufc) March 27, 2021
Stay tuned to MiddleEasy for coverage of UFC 260, including fight results and the weigh-ins. This event promises to be a fun one, and the main event alone is worth the watch.