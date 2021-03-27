How To Watch UFC 260: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 Live Stream

UFC 260 goes down this weekend, on March 27th, with a heavyweight title rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou in the main event. This is a complete guide to watching the event.

Live, from the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend’s UFC event has a doozy of a main event. Arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic faces the heavy handed and always terrifying Francis Ngannou, in a rematch of their 2018 fight, in which Stipe successfully defended his title.

The co-main event sees former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in a do-or-die situation as he takes on Vicente Luque. Also on the card are familiar names like Sean O’Malley, Thomas Almeida, and more.

While the event lost several fights to COVID-19, particularly the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, the card still promises to be entertaining.

How To Watch UFC 260: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2

With such a highly anticipated rematch in the main event, fans want to know how they can watch UFC 260. As is always the case for pay-per-view events, the main card is available for purchase through ESPN+.

As for the prelims, those will be available for viewing on both ESPN, and ESPN+. Additionally, there is a single early prelim bout, which can be seen on Fight Pass.

Below is a full breakdown of the UFC 260 card, including start times, and how to watch:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou (heavyweight title fight)

Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque

Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Jamie Mullarkey vs Kharma Worthy

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant

Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Shane Young vs Omar Morales

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30pm EST/4:30pm PST)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar

Stay tuned to MiddleEasy for coverage of UFC 260, including fight results and the weigh-ins. This event promises to be a fun one, and the main event alone is worth the watch.