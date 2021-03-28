UFC 260 Results: Francis Ngannou Knocks Out Stipe Miocic, Wins Heavyweight Title (Highlights)

Stipe Miocic takes on the mountain that is Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260. The monumental event would be labeled as “The Biggest, Baddest Rematch.” The tagline met all expectations.

Round 1:

Francis Ngannou takes the center of the Octagon not firing much shots in the first minute. Ngannou landed a clean punch which left Miocic seemingly unfazed. Miocic would rush in and attempt a takedown which was perfectly defended by the Cameroonian challenger. Ngannou would lower his hips to take Stipe’s back, getting a takedown of his own.

Ngannou would burst a solid series of punches on top, leaving Miocic in a world of trouble. Miocic would survive the shark tank and get up to his feet, defending well.

Ngannou would land a beautiful headkick later on into the round. The two managed distance between each other, regaining their energy with calm composure.

Round 2:

“Patient, patient, patient.” Ngannou’s corner echoed at the start of the round. There was no patience to follow.

Ngannou would recharge and unleash an amazing burst of strikes, rocking the champ, stifling him. “The Predator” was on the hunt. Miocic would not back down, but this would be his downfall.

Ngannou To And New

The unstoppable force of Ngannou’s hands would meet Miocic in the middle, flattening him out in the canvas for a flush KO.

With a belt around his waist, Jon Jones awaits for Ngannou’s next likely challenge.

Official Result: Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic via KO (punch) – Round 2, 0:52

Watch the highlights below:

OH MY! NGANNOU IS UNLOADING ON THE CHAMPION 🤯 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/KJ3amBNEDD — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2021

You have one minute ⏱ Take a deep breath. #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/i07ctIo8pN — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2021