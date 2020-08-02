In the main card, Vicente Luque (18-7-1) is up against Randy Brown (12-3) in the welterweight division happening tonight (Sat., Aug. 1, 2020) at UFC Vegas 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Both fighters come out orthodox and Luque lands a big low kick early. Another kick lands for Luque but Brown returns with a body kick. Luque lands another low kick and pressures Brown. Luque keeps landing leg kicks and he follows it up with a one-two. Brown avoids some punches and lands a body shot but a huge right-hand lands for Luque and he drops Brown. Luque is in half-guard but he ends up letting Brown up. Luque lands another leg kick and blocks a high kick from Brown. Brown lands a jab and evades the pressure. Brown forces a clinch for a few seconds as the round ends.

10-9 Luque

Round 2

Luque takes the center of the cage and a kick to the groin area of Brown forces the referee to pause the fight. The fight restarts with a kick from Brown but he eats a counter right from Luque. Luque jabs to the body and sats Brown down with a calf kick. Another kick lands for Luque. Luque pressures Brown against the fence, Brown lands a right hand. Left-hand lands for Luque followed up by a leg kick. Spinning elbow lands for Brown as he tries to pressure Luque. Luque lands a devastating knee up against the fence and finishes Brown with some strikes on the ground. This fight is over.

Official results: Vicente Luque defeats Randy Brown via second-round knockout

Check the highlights below:

THE SILENT ASSASSIN! 🤫@VicenteLuqueMMA's KO shots are UNREAL. 📺 The co-main is next on E+ pic.twitter.com/k9RqY7J2rE — UFC (@ufc) August 2, 2020