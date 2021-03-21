Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega OFF UFC 260, Due To COVID-19 Protocols

The highly-anticipated matchup between the defending Alexander Volkanovski and BJJ ace, Brian Ortega will not take place at UFC 260 next weekend.

The co-main event of the Pay-Per-View will be moved to a later date. The unfortunate news would be broken on the UFC’s broadcast at UFC Vegas 22, by commentator Brendan Fitzgerald.

The Reasoning

The UFC’s COVID-19 protocols surrounding team Volkanovski would prevent the fight from happening. It was revealed earlier today that fellow Aussie and City Kickboxing product, Brad Riddell would pull out of his co-main event outing due to the previous protocols.

Volkanovski had come to Las Vegas with his team, which included Riddell, fighting a week before the champion. The shared team between the two would stir up a ‘quake’ involving COVID-19 supposedly infecting one or more team members.

It is unknown at this time when the bout between Featherweight’s finest will take place. Volkanovski, as of yet, has not tested positive for COVID-19. Devastation would describe the word for Volkanovski and Ortega as they were more ready than ever to fight, with only one week out until their fight.

A Flash From The Past

This isn’t the first time ‘T-City’ has experienced title complications.

Going back to 2018, then-champ Max Holloway would pull out of his bout with Ortega at UFC 226, due to a concussion suffered in training. The Chicano’s shot at the title would have to wait until later that year, almost 6 months later at UFC 231.

The current plan per the UFC is to reschedule the title fightfor another UFC event, rather than having a fighter like Holloway step in to save the co-headliner.