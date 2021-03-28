Vicente Luque Overpowers Tyron Woodley, Calls Out Nate Diaz – UFC 260 Results (Highlights)

The rising contender Vicente Luque takes on former champ Tyron Woodley in arguably the biggest fight of his career. Woodley looks to get back in the win column after dropping his last 3 fights while Luque looks to build off beating a big name in the division.

Round 1:

Time in. Woodley rushes in to try to take Luque down to the ground. Luque defends, putting Woodley in the clinch. The Brazilian takes over and positions himself away from the cage, pressing towards Woodley. Once out, Woodley would swing for the fences at Luque, trying to rock him. Luque would clinch him in catalyst.

Slug Fest

Woodley would loop a right overhand to hurt Luque. We were in for a slugfest. Luque would counter and attack Woodley’s high risk, high reward offense. With wobbly legs, Luque would land his own bombs, firing on Woodley.

Chasing The Finish

Combination after combination. Relentlessness towards “The Chosen One” turning him into a wobbly one. The referee would take his time, not calling the fight off even in the deep waters.

Luque would pound away getting Woodley on the ground to secure his neck. A d’arce choke would be sunken in to tap Woodley for the first time in his UFC career, late into round 1.

The streaking Brazilian who is riding off the momentum of 3 wins, called out Nate Diaz afterwards.

Official result: Vicente Luque def. Tyron Woodley via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 3:56

Watch the highlights below: