Alonzo Menifield Submits Fabio Cherant With Von Flue Choke – UFC 260 Results (Highlights)

A Von Flue choke submission for Alonzo Menifield led to an early night for the light heavyweight featured prelim.

A clash between explosive light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Fabio Cherant will serve as UFC 260’s featured prelims which takes place tonight (Sat., March 27, 2021) from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Expect fireworks as these heavy hitters will no doubt be hunting for post-fight bonuses.

Round 1

Menifield cracks Cherant with several straight shots right off the bat. He drives into a clinch and then takes Cherant down. Cherant attempted to use a guillotine to defend, but Menifield moves into side control. Cherant is still holding on to the guillotine, there might be a chance for a von flue choke here for Menifield. He’s got it!! Cherant taps out.

Official Decision: Alonzo Menifield wins via submission due to a Von Flue Choke.

Watch the Highlights Below:

 

