Sean O’Malley Lands Brutal Right Hand To KO Thomas Almeida – UFC 260 Results (Highlights)

One of the 135lb divisions biggest prospects, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley, takes on the forgotten wonder-kid, Thomas Almeida, in a UFC 260 main card bout. The fight takes place tonight (Sat., March 27, 2021), in the Apex Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

O’Malley takes the centre of the octagon and throws a sidekick to Almeida’s leg. ‘Suga’ lands a one-two. A lot of feints coming from O’Malley. Spinning back kick to the body from O’Malley land clean. Quick flurry of punches from Almeida force O’Malley back. Thudding roundhouse kick to the body from O’Malley. O’Malley lands a head kick that rocks Almeida. O’Malley thinks he’s won but the ref waves the fight on! Almeida is hurt. A spinning kick from O’Malley lands on Almeida’s guard. Almeida seems to have recovered. ‘Suga’ might regret not capitalising on that head kick as the round ends.

Round 1: 10-9 O’Malley

Round 2

Hard low leg kick from O’Malley lands early. Almeida responds with his own calf kick. O’Malley catches Almeida with a straight as he steps in. Wheel kick attempt from Almeida misses. O’Malley stings Almeida with a straight, backs him up and lands another two shots. Big leg kicks land from Almeida. O’Malley slips and lands on his back. Almeida swarms on him and lands several flush shots before O’Malley kicks him off.

Round 2: 10-9 O’Malley

Round 3

A low leg kick from O’Malley sends Almeida staggering. Stamping leg kick lands for O’Malley. O’Malley is landing a front kick to the stomach at will. Almeida clinches and catches a knee to the stomach for his troubles. Almedia can’t seem to touch O’Malley, who is sniping his opponent from the outside. O’Malley catches Almeida with a counter left hand. Almeida drops to the floor and O’Malley begins to walk away. Again the Ref says it’s not finished. O’Malley lands a brutal punch to his grounded opponent.

Official Decision: Sean O’Malley Wins via 3rd round KO.

