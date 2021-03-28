 Skip to Content

Jamie Mullarkey Lands Flash 1st Round KO On Khama Worthy – UFC 260 Results (Highlights)

A first UFC win for Jamie Mullarkey, who lands a beautiful left hook KO on Khama Worthy.

TheUFC 260 main card kicks off with Khama Worthy vs Jamie Mullarkey. Worthy has shown time and time again that he has the power to knock out any man at 155lbs. Alternatively, Mullarkey’s chin and stamina have seen him take part in some incredible lightweight bouts in recent times. The 155er’s clash in the UFC Apex Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight (Sat., March 27, 2021).

Round 1

Touch of the gloves get’s things started. Both men trade rapid jabs in the early exchange. Low leg kick from Mullarkey lands. Mullarkey lands with a step forward left hook. Worthy drops to the floor! Exquisite finish from Mullarkey there.

Official Decision: Jamie Mullarkey wins via 1st round KO.

Watch the Highlights Below:

