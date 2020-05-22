Report: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight Title Rematch Planned For July

Benavidez, Figueiredo To Run Things Back

The UFC is reportedly making another attempt at crowning a new flyweight champion this summer.

Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo collided for the vacant title in the UFC Norfolk headliner back in February. However, Figueiredo missed weight meaning he wasn’t eligible to become champion should he have won.

As fate would have it, he ended up winning the fight via second-round knockout but not without further controversy, as there was a head butt on Benavidez leading up to the finish. Benavidez stated afterward that the head butt played a big role, notably claiming that he didn’t know where he was following the impact.

UFC president Dana White stated after the fight that a rematch needed to take place and that looks to be the case as according to MMA Junkie, the pair are set to run things back for the vacant title once again.

Although a date is still being finalized, the bout is expected to take place July 18. That particular event has no location or venue at the time of writing.

Benavidez’s defeat in February halted a three-fight winning streak and was just his second loss in his last 11 outings. Figueiredo, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak and is 7-1 overall since signing with the UFC back in 2017.