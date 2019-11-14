Frankie Edgar Set To Face Cory Sandhagen In Bantamweight Debut

Frankie Edgar vs Cory Sandhagen Set For UFC Raleigh

Frankie Edgar has his bantamweight debut officially set. He will be taking on Cory Sandhagen at the beginning of the year.

Edgar had a solid run in the featherweight division. The former lightweight champion only lost to three people in his twelve fights in the division. His impressive run at 145 culminated in a title fight with Max Holloway. Although he would come up short in the end, losing via unanimous decision.

Following this defeat, Edgar made the announcement that would be his final fight at featherweight. He had spent his entire career undersized, even at this weight. Therefore, he finally made the choice to move down to Bantamweight. Although for a brief moment, a return to lightweight was on the table.

It would appear that Frankie Edgar has a date for his 135lb debut. According to ESPN, he will be taking on Cory Sandhagen, on January 25th. Moreover, it will be the co-main event of the UFC Raleigh card, in North Carolina.

Breaking: Frankie Edgar's (@FrankieEdgar) bantamweight debut will come against Cory Sandhagen (@cors_life) on Jan. 25, UFC Fight Night co-main, per sources. https://t.co/BE4VozVKh5 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 13, 2019

Edgar vs Sandhagen is being added to a card that is shaping up nicely. It is currently expected that a heavyweight clash between Junior Dos Santos and Curtis Blaydes will take the headlining role. Additionally, this will show Sandhagen looking for his sixth straight UFC win.

It will be exciting to see how Frankie Edgar looks in his debut at this weight class. Moreover, Cory Sandhagen is an exciting prospect, and this will be a big test for him, as well.