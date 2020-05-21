UFC Looking To Host Fight Island Events As Early As July

UFC Is Looking To Host Events On Fight Island In July

Fans have been wanting to know when the UFC would start hosting events on the fabled Fight Island. Now it seems that this could be happening relatively soon.

Fight Island has been the hottest topic in mixed martial arts, ever since Dana White announced that it would be happening. It provides a way for fights to take place during this global health crisis, while minimizing contact the fighters have with the outside world. In theory this would help to prevent any sort of transmission of viruses, as long as fighters test clean before arriving at the island.

The one major remaining question was when might Fight Island be up and running. Well new reports are suggesting that the UFC is looking to host it’s first event there as early as July. There have been several fights booked, without a date attached, and the thought is that it could be for the island.

“Business definitely picking up on the UFC booking front. Some fights being discussed/targeted at the moment for June: Burgos v Emmett, Good v Muhammad, Robertson v Casey, Hooper v Caceres and (the previously reported) Sterling v Sandhagen (but not for a title). The latter two for UFC 250 on June 6. Also, starting to hear more chatter about Fight Island events in the summer (July). No specific location yet but for the first time it feels more real with specific dates and fights being discussed.”

The next UFC event appears to be set to go in Las Vegas, at the UFC’s Apex Center. Perhaps this means that after that, the next fights will take place on Fight Island.