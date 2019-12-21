UFC Fight Night 165 Results: Korean Zombie Destroys Frankie Edgar (Highlights)

Korean Zombie Batters Frankie Edgar, Finishes The Fight In The First Round

UFC Fight Night 165 is going down live now (Saturday, December 21, 2019) from inside Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea, and it is headlined by an intriguing 145-pound bout between Taekwondo, Judo, and Hapkido black belt “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and the former lightweight champion of the world, UFC vet Frankie “The Answer” Edgar.

Chan Sung Jung exits, he wears blue gloves, a gray T-shirt, and black shorts. Frankie Edgar runs towards the cage, he sports gray shorts, red gloves, and a black T-shirt. The third man in charge of the contest is Marc Goddard. The main event of the evening kicks off!

Round 1

Glove touch. Both fighters swinging wildly early on. Zombie lands a jab. Edgar lands a right low kick, big shots on both sides. Edgar shoots in, Jung defends well, lands low kicks. Edgar ate many punches to the head, Korean Zombie landed more than 15 punches to the head, but Frankie survived.

Korean Zombie controls his back, and lands more punches off the back, big left hands. Edgar still battles, eats five right hands to the temple in a row.

Jung fires punch off the back mount, Goddard warns Edgar to fight back. Zombie is very high, he waits for a rear-naked choke opportunity. More punches by Zombie. Goddard demands activity.

Edgar survived the onslaught, Jung looks tired. His strikes are weaker now. Body triangle Zombie. Edgar got up, he is bleeding. More punches to the head by Zombie. Edgar is rocked, Chan Sung Jung lands more and more punches. Goddard waves off, that’s it, the fight is over!!!

Final Result: Korean Zombie defeats Frankie Edgar (round 1, TKO, 3:18)

Check the highlights:

THE KOREAN ZOMBIE DOES IT AGAIN! 😱@KoreanZombieMMA with a first round finish to close the show at #UFCBusan! 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/3RRlmGF4tU — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 21, 2019

Chan Sung Jung improves the score to 16-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC, Frankie Edgar drops to 22-8-1 MMA, 17-8-1 UFC.