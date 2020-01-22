Donald Cerrone Receives 6 Month Medical Suspension for Broken Nose and Orbital

NSAC Releases UFC 246 Medical Suspension List Including Donald Cerrone

Now that UFC 246 is over, the aftermath is fresh on everyone’s minds. What could be next for Conor McGregor? Is this the Holly Holm that we will see from here on out? What’s next to cross off the list for Cowboy Cerrone? Well, while all of those questions are still raised, one thing is for certain. Injuries always happen in this sport, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission released their mandatory medical suspension list after the event.

Leading the way is the aforementioned Donald Cerrone. During UFC 246, Conor McGregor beat Cerrone in just 40 seconds. Within that time frame, Conor used his shoulder to smash into Cowboy’s face, breaking his nose in the process. Furthermore, a series of strikes including a head kick gave Donald a minor orbital fracture. So, Cerrone is medically suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

List of Medical Suspensions Post UFC 246

A full list of the suspensions was listed by MMA Fighting. Check out the fighters and all of their suspensions here:

Ode Osbourne: suspended until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

Anthony Pettis: needs clearance of left foot by orthopedic doctor or suspended until July 17; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Diego Ferreira: needs MRI of the right knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by an orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Maycee Barber: needs MRI of the left knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by an orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18 for left forehead laceration.

Andre Fili: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Sodiq Yusuff: needs X-ray of the right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by an orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Tim Elliott: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Askar Askarov: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Nasrat Haqparast: suspended until March 19 with no contact until March 4.

Justin Ledet: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

JJ Aldrich: needs X-ray of the right hand – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by an orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

Aleksei Oleinik: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Maurice Green: needs MRI of right elbow and X-ray of the right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by an orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Understanding the NSAC

Chances are, most of the fighters mentioned in the release will return to action sooner than their listed medical suspension dates. NSAC just likes to take precautionary measures to make sure athletes are fully healed. But, as long as they’re cleared by a doctor, they’re able to return to action.