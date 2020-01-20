Maycee Barber Suffered ACL Tear ‘In The First 10 Seconds’ Against Modafferi

Details Emerge About Maycee Barber Knee Injury During UFC 246 Bout

Maycee Barber suffered the first loss of her professional career over the weekend. Now information has come out, suggesting that she suffered some serious damage to her knee during the fight.

Barber was considered one of the brightest prospects in the UFC’s flyweight division heading into UFC 246 last weekend. Moreover, she was the biggest betting favorite on the card, in her bout with Roxanne Modafferi. As a result, it was expected that she would tear through her opponent like it was nothing.

However, things would not be so easy for Barber. During the fight, it was clear that there was something wrong with her leg. This became more serious in between the second and third round, when the doctor came in and checked her knee. He told the ref that she had a minor tear in her ACL, but was okay to fight. This is what she did, ultimately suffering her first loss, by unanimous decision.

Following the fight, it became more clear how injured Maycee Barber really was. Speaking in an interview, her father Bucky revealed that it was a full tear to the ACL. Not only that, but he explained that they were fairly certain that the injury happened very early in the fight.

“We think she injured it in the first 10 seconds,” Bucky Barber explained. “She d on Roxanne’s foot as she backed up and felt a pop. You can see the knee give out on the side. She went back and started fighting and trying to do things and I noticed she was flat in a way I’ve never seen before.”

If this is true, that explains why Maycee Barber did not seem like herself. Hopefully she can heal up and get back to action soon.