Conor McGregor Gives Expert Analysis of Win Over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

Conor McGregor Gives Expert Analysis of Knockout Victory Over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

Conor McGregor made quick work of Donald Cerrone during his return to the sport at UFC 246. The crowd went wild as McGregor only took 40 seconds to handle Donald, who is now on a 3 fight losing streak because of the defeat. McGregor hasn’t fought since that moment. But, Conor finally decided to break down the victory over Cerrone with a deep analysis for the fans.

Conor McGregor’s Analysis Over Cerrone

Lately, McGregor has been in a giving mood. He’s been giving advice, instructional videos, analysis, and his own money. In his latest analysis, Conor took to social media to break down his win over Cerrone at UFC 246.

“Lately atop my striking, I’ve been striking them where they believe they can’t be struck also. And with shots they don’t understand to be shots.

Look at the range of limbs and bone joints I strike with here alone.

The hip. The bone of the clavicle, the infamous collar bone! The knee. The foot. The fist (both)

A lovely array.

That will be all kids now take down your notes and your homework tonight is… enter a cold bath. As cold as it possibly is, you do not need ice. Get in the water and then dip your head under fully and until you need to come up for air. Repeat this over and over until you can stay under for 2 minutes fully. Then Get out. Look at yourself in the mirror, And give your self two full clatters into the teeth. You silly novices, back to bed. Just kidding. Respect to all the students of the game. Always remember that if it moves, you are focused on the wrong thing.

Stay ready, and most importantly, stay in school.,” wrote McGregor.

A Transparent McGregor

McGregor’s recent activity on social media appears to heavily lean towards a stance of positivity. He’s always tried his best to interact with fans, but now he’s revealing more information than ever before. It’s possible that it could be McGregor has more time on his hands due to the global virus. Regardless, its cool to see a striker of Conor McGregor’s caliber break down such elite handwork.