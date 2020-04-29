Donald Cerrone “Didn’t Want to Be There” Facing Conor McGregor at UFC 246

UFC Lightweight Donald Cerrone Explains Not Wanting to Be in the Octagon to Face Conor McGregor

Now that the dust has settled, Donald Cerrone can finally admit how he felt about UFC 246. During the event, Cerrone was smoked by Conor McGregor and it only took 40 seconds to happen. Looking back on that timeframe, Cerrone has admitted that he didn’t even want to be there during the matchup.

The MMA world anticipated Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC octagon. While the return was triumphant, it only took Conor 40 seconds to destroy Cerrone. Some fans wish they would have gotten to see more of Conor’s new tricks that he learned during the time off, but alas.

Cerrone Expresses his Feelings on Facing McGregor at UFC 246

To make matters worse, it was revealed that Donald didn’t receive the massive payday that fans thought would come with facing Conor in the main event slot. Now that the fight is over, Cerrone finally has had time to give his thoughts to the media about the event. Furthermore, he was able to discuss how he felt leading up to it. Speaking with ESPN, Cerrone revealed that honestly, he didn’t even want to be there.

"Donald showed up; Cowboy wasn't there… Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, I didn't want to be there. It was crazy, man." Two days before fighting Conor McGregor, @Cowboycerrone knew that he didn't want to be there. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/4hgptzC506 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 28, 2020

“Sometimes I show up there and I’m f***ing ready, I’m fired up and I’m ready to go,” said Cerrone. “(But) sometimes I get there and I’m like ‘I don’t even want to be here.’ So, don’t know, no idea, wish I had the answer. Two days before the fight I was f***ing like, it was just hard. When I showed up there that morning, it was like ‘Man, f**k’ I just wasn’t feeling it.”

The Court of Public Opinion

The news was shocking to most mixed martial arts fans. It’s not every day that a fighter gets the opportunity to face the biggest name of the sport in the main event. But, those who know Donald know of his nervous tendencies before all of his fights.

Are fans buying Cerrone’s words? Or, could his transparency be used to justify the quick work Conor made of him?