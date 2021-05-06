Donald Cerrone: ‘Brainwashed’ Diego Sanchez Is ‘Not A Legend’

When Diego Sanchez was cut by the UFC, he was set to face former training partner Donald Cerrone. It is safe to say that Cowboy is not happy with how things shook out between Diego and the promotion.

News initially broke of Sanchez’s UFC release following the announcement that he was out of his fight with Cerrone. Subsequent reports revealed that there was a slew of concerning behavior that led to this decision.

It seems that the influence that his coach Joshua Fabia has on Diego led to his release. Although he has adamantly denied this to be the case, saying that there were other issues at play that led to his sudden departure.

Donald Cerrone Says Diego Sanchez Is Not A Legend

Most people were shocked at Diego Sanchez’s UFC release, especially given his consensus status as a legend within the sport. However Donald Cerrone does not agree that he is, in fact a legend.

Speaking in a recent interview, Cowboy made opinion on Diego quite clear. He says that he does not think highly of his former teammate, and that this is a much different version of Sanchez than the one he used to train with.

“He’s not a legend. I don’t think he is,” Cerrone said. “He’s not in his right mind, man. That’s not the same kid man, that guy I knew. He’s been brainwashed, he’s not all there. That’s not Diego’s decisions or his actions, it’s some overwhelming powers that has control over him. So, I don’t know what’s going on with the guy. I wish him the best. But yeah, I’m glad I’m not fighting (him). I wouldn’t want to hurt that guy… He’s a good kid, he’s just getting controlled by somebody else. It just sucks to see that happen, and I wish him the best in his career.”

The Final Run

Now Donald Cerrone will be facing Alex Morono this weekend, at UFC Vegas 26, instead of Diego Sanchez. Going into the fight, he has gone five straight fights without a win, so he is in desperate need to get it done on Saturday night.

That said, Cowboy promises that he is not retiring even if he loses this weekend. In fact, he plans on returning to lightweight in order to attempt one last run at the 155lb title.

“F—k no, it ain’t over. We ain’t losing. I’d like to go on a four or five win streak and get back in title contention, because that’s what we’re planning on doing,” Cerrone said. “I’m going back to ’55 and I’m going to give those boys f—king hell, making one more run at this belt. So yeah boys, Cowboy’s here, and I’m bringing hell with me so be ready for the last run.”

Do you think Donald Cerrone is capable of having one more run at the lightweight title?