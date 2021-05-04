Donald Cerrone Remains on UFC Vegas 26, Will Face Alex Morono

Despite Diego Sanchez being cut from the UFC, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will remain on the fight card that their fight was scheduled to take place. In place of Diego, Cowboy will take on Alex Morono on short notice, keeping Cerrone’s placement on the card intact.

MiddleEasy was the first to report that Diego Sanchez was cut by the UFC, despite being in camp for the fight against Cerrone. Sanchez was cut primarily due to his loyalty and allegiance to his head coach Joshua Fabia, who leads with controversial methods.

Cerrone vs. Morono Announced

Initially, the fight was scheduled to be Diego’s retirement fight. UFC legend Chanel Sonnen suggested that the war should serve as a double retirement fight for both legends. However, Cerrone will more than likely choose to continue his fight career. At least according to Cerrone himself.

Tale of the Tape

Donald will enter the octagon on a four-fight losing skid. Cerrone fought Niko Price to a no-contest in his last outing, which was initially scored as a majority draw. However, Price has deducted a point for multiple eye pokes and tested positive for marijuana. Usually, a fighter on such a losing streak would be fighting for their job within the UFC. However, Cerrone’s legendary status in the company could prohibit such actions from happening. Although at the end of the day, no fighter is larger than the UFC.

Alex, on the other hand, has two losses in his last three fights. Ironically, his last fight was against Niko Price that also resulted in a no-contest due to Price’s use of marijuana. If Morono were to get past Cerrone, it would easily be the most significant victory of his UFC career.

At the moment, it’s unknown where the fight will be positioned on the card for UFC Vegas 26. However, the event will take place at the UFC Apex center in Nevada.