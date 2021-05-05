Diego Sanchez “Fearful for his Life” After UFC Release Due to Exposing “Stuff He Knows About”

Diego Sanchez has finally spoken out about his UFC release. After MiddeEasy reported that Diego was being cut before his fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Sanchez has spoken to Sirius XM about his release and how he is fearful for his life.

After Diego was cut, Hours took to social media to post that he was free from the UFC. He tagged promotions such as Bellator, One Championship, and Bare Knuckle FC to let them know that he was available for hire.

Being Cut from UFC

UFC President Dana White spoke about cutting Sanchez and verified MiddleEasy’s sources that his coach/mentor/manager Joshua Fabia was the catalyst for the decision.

“Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him. You saw the video of him chasing guys in the octagon with a knife. How f*cking nuts is that? He goes to the commission and tells them that he’s taught Diego this death touch. It goes on and on with this guy. He goes into the (fighter-broadcaster) production meeting and tells the commentators what they should be saying? The guy is batsh*t nuts. He worked his way into Diego’s life and has gotten control over him. I just want the best for Diego,” said Dana.

Diego Sanchez on Being Fearful for His Life after UFC Release

Since then, Diego spoke on social media about how Dana White won’t answer his calls now that he is no longer a member of the UFC. Speaking with Anthony Smith and Sirius XM, Diego said that he would spill inside knowledge about the UFC now that he is no longer a part of the roster. He spoke of fearing for his life now that he is gone from the company.

“I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my mother****ing life,” Sanchez said. “I’m fearful that this company, this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me. Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple (of) years. Maybe I wreck my truck, maybe I, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide sh*t.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation.” “If I was to expose some of the stuff that I know about, because I’ve been in this mother****er longer than than anybody else, and been the only one that survived the b*tch, that went through the dark tunnel and came out the other side.”

As time continues to pass, more and more members of the MMA community speak out against Fabia. As we continue to gather more information, we’ll be sure to report our findings on Fabia’s continued toxic behaviors.