RUMOR: Diego Sanchez Cut by UFC Prior to Fight Against Donald Cerrone

A source close to the UFC has told us that the organization has cut Diego Sanchez. If proven, this would explain why he is out of the fight against “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone. The sources stated that the reasoning for Diego’s departure involved his trash-talking of the company. Furthermore, the authorities elected to remain anonymous.

Diego Sanchez was scheduled to face Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 on May 8th. However, the media reported that Sanchez had to withdraw from the fight. Still, reports were never able to confirm the reasoning for the withdrawal. However, we’re being told that Diego has been cut from the promotion after a 16-year career with the organization.

Sanchez and UFC Gripes

As stated above, the source indicated that the UFC was tired of how Sanchez spoke about the UFC to the media and social media platforms. Diego has been critical of the UFC on various issues such as pay and weight cutting.

After Kevin Lee missed weight against Charlies Oliveira, Sanchez took to social media to blast the UFC and claim that 60% of fighters still use IVs to rehydrate and that USADA doesn’t check for the violation.

After UFC on ESPN+ 25, Sanchez threw shots at the UFC commentary team, including Daniel Cormier, to critique Diego’s new training methods at the School of Awareness with coach Josh Fabia.

Sanchez Rumored to be Cut by UFC

Preciously, Diego stated that he would be retiring after his fight against Donald Cerrone. However, Sanchez was on record saying that he would like a chance to face Conor McGregor before ending his career. After a loss to Jake Matthews, Sanchez’s path changed, and he was entirely focused on giving his best performance against Cowboy.

In his latest post on social media, video footage saw Sanchez arguing with members of the UFC. The footage resembled to be a fighter’s meeting with the commentary team seven months prior during the time of UFC 253. Nineteen hours ago, Diego showed himself training for the Cerrone fight on Instagram. Now suddenly, he’s been removed from the struggle for unknown reasons.

Currently, Sanchez’s status on the UFC’s website is still listed as active. However, we’re simply reporting what we’ve been told by sources close to the UFC.