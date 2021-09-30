Deiveson Figueiredo To Train With Henry Cejudo ‘So I Can Get My Belt Back’ In Brandon Moreno Trilogy

Deiveson Figueiredo plans on getting his title back in the third fight against Brandon Moreno at UFC 269. To help with this, the former champ will be working with another former champ, Henry Cejudo.

Figueiredo won the vacant title once Cejudo left the division behind, defending it once before having a draw in the first fight with Moreno. Then in the rematch, Figgy was clearly overmatched, losing the fight in the third round by submission, after being battered on the feet.

Now the two will be running it back for a third time, to really decide who the best flyweight in the world is, at UFC 269 on December 11th. Ahead of this fight, Deiveson told MMAFighting that he was planning to work with the former champ himself, Cejudo, to prepare for this contest.

“I’m talking to Henry Cejudo and Eric Albarracin to go there and do my camp focused on this guy, on getting back my belt that I borrowed him,” said Figueiredo, who plans on leaving Brazil to train with Cejudo in the first week of October,” Figueiredo said. “I want to live an athlete’s life, that’s why I’ll leave Brazil and live overseas so I can get that belt back and keep it for a long time. If the team is good, no doubt that I’m going there for good.”

Deiveson Figueiredo Wants Payback

It is safe to say that Deiveson Figueiredo was not too happy about the way that the second fight ended with Brandon Moreno. He says that he will be working with Henry Cejudo on his grappling and takedown defense, and will try to make sure that history does not repeat itself.

On top of that, he explained that what he wants most of all is to return the favor and submit Moreno. He believes that if he can do that, he will feel like he got the proper revenge on his foe.

“I’m training hard to do a [good] game against him, especially in the striking area that I trust a lot. But, if he makes a mistake, I’ll catch him. I’ll work hard on my takedowns and takedown defense. If he goes to the ground with me it’s going to be way different now,” Figueiredo said. “I lay down at night and keep imagining it, ‘if I can submit this guy, that’s a nice payback.’ I’ll go back home relaxed, with my head held high, to celebrate with my crew.”

Time will tell if working with Henry Cejudo will make the difference between winning and losing this rubber match. Either way, Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3 is going to be an exciting fight.