In the main event of the evening with have a rematch! Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez face off a second time for the vacant flyweight championship at UFC Fight Island 2 from inside Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Figueiredo takes the center of the octagon right away. Both fighters exchange leg kicks and Figueiredo lands a spinning back kick. Figueiredo counters Benavidez with a right hand and drops him. Figueiredo jumps on his back and sinks in a rear-naked choke. Benavidez defends the choke well. Figueiredo drags his opponent to the fence while keeping control of the back. He sinks in another choke but it’s defended by Benavidez. Benavidez gets back up and the action continues on the feet. Figueiredo pressures Benavidez and drops him with another big right hand, Benavidez gets back up and throws a one-two. Figueiredo drops Benavidez with another right hand and drops some elbows on the ground. Figueiredo gets the back and sinks in another choke. This time he doesn’t let go and Benavidez goes unconscious! The referee stops the fight!

Official results: Deiveson Figueiredo wins by way of submission due to a rear-naked choke in the first round. He is the new undisputed UFC flyweight champion.

Check the highlights below:

