Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo Trilogy Fight Official for UFC 269

The UFC didn’t waste any time booking a trilogy fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. The trilogy is official and set to take place at UFC 269 on Dec. 11th.

The Rivalry

The rivalry between Figueiredo and Moreno is quickly becoming one of the best in UFC flyweight history. During their inaugural bout, Deiveson was the champion at UFC 256. In a very close war, the pair fought to a draw after Figueiredo was deducted one point in round 3 due to a groin strike. Nonetheless, Figueiredo kept his championship, and both competitors walked away from the event with “Fight of the Night” honors.

Five months later, the warriors would rematch at UFC 263. But this time, Moreno executed his game plan to perfection. Instead of allowing judges to decide the fight, Moreno was able to finish Deiveson via submission in round three, officially crowning Moreno as the champion.

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo Trilogy Official for UFC 269

Their rivalry grew as Moreno looked to seek new competition while Deiveson wanted a rematch. Names such as Cody Garbrandt were thrown around, with Cody being vocal on wanting a flyweight title shot.

However, ESPN MMA has officially announced the trilogy fight between the flyweight adversaries.

“The trilogy is on. Brandon Moreno will defend his title against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. UFC looked into booking Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja, but Pantoja won’t be ready before (the) end of the year. Moreno wanted to be active and was willing to fight any challenger,” reported Brett Okamoto.

UFC 269

UFC 269 is expected to be headlined by a UFC bantamweight championship fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. Presently, here’s a look at the rest of the bouts declared to take place at UFC 269.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Julianna Peña

Flyweight bout: Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France

Women’s Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Women’s Flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Maycee Barber

Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Middleweight bout: Andre Muniz vs. Dricus Du Plessis