Cris Cyborg and the WWE, UFC 216 main event and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Six days. Six days and one Sunday Morning Rumor Mill until the final chapter of the biggest combat sports story ever told. To prep it’s self for the greatest government sanctioned freak show the MMA world has gone radio silent for most of August.

The most recognizable unbeaten boxing star of the past 20 years versus mixed martial arts’ most famous homegrown fighter in its sport 25 year history. These two men will box in Las Vegas and how we got here rivals the work of any combat sports fantasy fiction ever written.

Rumor and conspiracy theory all warped into one. UFC champion Cris Cyborg is really upset the WWE nixed her Twitter angle with Becky Lynch. Rumor/conspiracy theory is WWE killed the feud so Cyborg would not wrestle in the WWE before her MMA rival Ronda Rousey

To the surprise of many, the UFC has not publicly announced they have renewed their TV deal with Fox Sports. The promotion and the network are rumored are far apart on numbers, causing the UFC to actively pursue other sport channel homes in 2018

Only six weeks out from their Las Vegas pay per view UFC 216 is still without a main event. With time running out Max Holloway, Stipe Miocic and even Joanna Jedrzejczyk have been floated offers to main event vent the PPV

Huge if true but it is looking more likely than ever Conor McGregor’s next fight will be boxing rather than MMA. The UFC and Team Mac’s confidence at all-time high. A rematch with Floyd Mayweather, a Paul Malignaggi and even the winner of Canelo-GGG have all been discussed internally

