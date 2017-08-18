Before Glory champ Rico Verhoeven KO’s him, here’s video of Bigfoot Silva’s last 8 KO defeats

This can’t end well. There are rarely happy endings in combat sports but god damn Bigfoot Silva is just going the most depressing route with the end of his career. The former Fedor conquer and UFC title challenger, Bigfoot Silva is 1-8 over his last nine MMA fights.

That is not a typo one win, fucking eight brutal defeats; and that doesn’t include Silva’s epic 25 minute war with Mark Hunt, which was eventually ruled a no contest. Jesus Christ the amount of damage taken to Silva’s brain since 2013 is not an number or measurement you want to think about.

So what do the Fight Gods have lined-up next for Bigfoot Silva? Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven, who is 51-10 in kickboxing, for some unknown reason is now booked to fight Silva in October at Glory 46?

Brilliant matchmaking (Editor’s note: written with crying sarcasm) by Glory kickboxing, put a fighter who has lost eight o f his last nine fights with your hardest hitter on your roster in striking only style fight.

What.

The.

Fuck?

To depress your soul even more, here are Bigfoot’s last eight losses in video form. Check the lowlights while shaking your head at Glory for putting him in the ring with altered beast Rico Verhoeven.

L vs. Vitaly Minakov

L vs. Ivan Shtyrkov

L vs. Roy Nelson

L vs. Stefan Struve

L vs. Mark Hunt

L vs. Frank Mir

L vs. Andrei Arlovski

L vs. Cain Velasquez