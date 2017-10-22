Conor vs. GSP, UFC 217 ticket sales and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

It’s Sunday morning somewhere. Stuck in an UFC Fight Pass hangover, the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill is here for your 2017 stretch run.

Ten UFC events to close out 2017! Six Bellator MMA events to finish the year!! Embrace the grind!!!

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Put on a light jacket because the weather is changing and before you head off to the nearest pumpkin patch, pop to see your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Huge if true, but rumors are now floating about that a big reason why Conor McGregor’s next UFC fight has not yet been set is stone because his team is waiting on the result of Georges St. Pierre’s return fight with Michael Bisping. Win or lose, if GSP has a decent showing McGregor may want to tab the Canadian GOAT has his next PPV dance partner; with a big stadium show in Canda as a possible venue.

Some unforeseen new tax issues, on top of his previous tax problems, for Floyd Mayweather may force the unbeaten boxer back to the ring for yet another farewell bout. This Mayweather return would be targeted for the third quarter of 2018 in Las Vegas.

After another loss over the weekend rumor is if Cowboy Cerrone wants another fight in the uFC, it would have to be back at 155 pounds. The days of Cowboy at 170 pounds, at least in the UFC, may be over.

Sources say the UFC will pour an even bigger marketing push into the UFC 217 home stretch than previously expected. With less than two weeks away from the NYC pay-per-view, UFC 217 ticket sales are moving much slower than the promotion originally projected. PPV numbers may also be projecting lower than the UFC expected when GSP’s comeback fight was tabbed as the main event.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.