Pic: Gegard Mousasi gets his eye completely shut, still wins a decision in Bellator debut
Stop me if you heard this one before, but an UFC fighter just struggled in his Bellator debut. Gegard Mousasi and Alexander Shlemenko did not go according to plan.
Against a much smaller fighter Mousasi struggled with the striking game, got his right eye completely shut and squeaked by through a controversial judge’s decision.
29-28 Shlemenko#Bellator185 pic.twitter.com/Q3F9wWC3sw
— Jonnyboy (@Jonnyboy_6969) October 21, 2017
Gegard Mousasi Wins UD. #Bellator185 pic.twitter.com/gYegMY2wtF
— Jonnyboy (@Jonnyboy_6969) October 21, 2017
The first #BellatorMMA walk for @mousasi_mma up now on @spike #Bellator185 pic.twitter.com/BPWMifFphH
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 21, 2017
Alexander Shlemenko just got ROBBED!!!!! #Bellator185 pic.twitter.com/rEj3ko6I4p
— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) October 21, 2017
But seriously Mousasi was fighting a stone cold killer with one functioning eye. Mousasi has now won six fights in a row and is likely in line for a Bellator middleweight title shot sometime in 2018.