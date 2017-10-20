MMA Rundown

Pic: Gegard Mousasi gets his eye completely shut, still wins a decision in Bellator debut

·
0 0 1.1k 0
Share17
+1

Stop me if you heard this one before, but an UFC fighter just struggled in his Bellator debut. Gegard Mousasi and Alexander Shlemenko did not go according to plan.

Against a much smaller fighter Mousasi struggled with the striking game, got his right eye completely shut and squeaked by through a controversial judge’s decision.

But seriously Mousasi was fighting a stone cold killer with one functioning eye. Mousasi has now won six fights in a row and is likely in line for a Bellator middleweight title shot sometime in 2018.

mm
Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P).

An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.

Share17
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments