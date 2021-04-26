Colby Covington Unimpressed With ‘CEO Of EPO’ Kamaru ‘Juiceman’ Knockout Over Jorge Masvidal

Former interim champ Colby Covington was in attendance for UFC 261, to see Kamaru Usman knock out Jorge Masvidal. It is safe to say that he was not impressed by the performance of the champ.

Covington and Usman have had beef for a long time, one that spilled over into altercations outside of the Octagon. When they did fight, the bout was close and competitive up until the fifth round TKO that Usman secured to defend his belt.

Since then Colby has been calling for a rematch with the champ, and it seems that he is getting his wish. Ahead of Usman’s title defense at UFC 261, Dana White proclaimed that Colby would be facing the winner of the bout against Jorge Masvidal, which ended up being Kamaru.

Kamaru Usman Is The CEO of EPO

While sitting cage side for UFC 261, Colby Covington got to see the impressive second round knockout that Kamaru Usman scored over Jorge Masvidal. However he was not as impressed as the rest of the world who saw it take place.

Speaking in a recent interview, Colby made it clear that he was unimpressed by Usman’s win. He says that the champ is on EPO, but still needs to work on his cardio because he gassed out in the first round.

“No way I’m impressed by that. Did you guys not see how gassed he was at the end of the first round? I mean, Marty Juiceman, he’s the CEO of EPO. So I didn’t see anything special,” Covington said. “If anything he needs to find a new chemist, a new scientist to find him new formulated drugs. Because he looked like s—t. He was gassed at the end of that first round, he was done. If he was fighting me in there, he doesn’t last three rounds fighting like that. So unless he shows me some serious improvements I’m going to enjoy being Marty Fakenewsman.”

How Colby Covington Will Beat Kamaru Usman

Although Kamaru Usman seemed a little hesitant to agree to fighting Colby Covington again, that does seem to be the right fight to make. With Dana saying that Colby is next up, it is hard to imagine who might make more sense.

That begs the question of what improvements Colby can make in the second fight, in order to have a better outcome. He says that he learned a lot watching this rematch with Jorge Masvidal, and feels confident that he can capitalize on these errors in their second fight.

“I learned a lot. He was getting low kicked a lot. He wasn’t able to stop the low kicks. He’s got those little legs. I know his body’s weak. I know if I put the pressure and the pace on him, he’s going to quit,” Covington said. “I just know if I put my pace on, he can’t keep up with my pace. I’ve got American Dragon energy. I’m fueled by the troops, I’m fueled by all the first responders, all our law enforcement out there, and there’s just no one alive that can stop me right now. I know I’m going to be the champion. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. When’s this coward going to step up and give the people, give the UFC, give the fans what they want.”

Covington went on to explain that he is hoping to make this rematch with Usman take place in August, with it taking place in Florida. As for how the fight will end, Colby does not expect this second fight to go the distance.

“Knockout inside three rounds. That first round (against Masvidal), the pace that I saw and I see him very tired in that first round, he won’t make it three rounds with me this time out. I’m just too well rounded, I’ve evolved too much.”

Do you want to see the rematch between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman? How do you see that bout going down?