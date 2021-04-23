Colby Covington Is “On Weight” And Ready To Step In For UFC 261’s Main Event If Needed

Colby Covington reveals he is on weight and ready to step in should either Karamru Usman or Jorge Masvidal drop out of UFC 261.

Former interim welterweight champ, Colby Covington, rebounded from his loss to Kamaru Usman with a dominant display again Tyron Woodley in 2020. He was initially rumoured to be fighting Jorge Masvidal next, with the proposition of the two men acting as judges on the new upcoming season of TUF.

However, Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski have since been announced as the new coaches, whilst Jorge Masvidal is set to face Kamaru Usman this weekend at UFC 261.

This has not deterred Covington. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Covington revealed that is ready to step in on short notice should either Masvidal or Usman fall out of their scheduled fight. He stated the following:

“I’m still on weight. If you like at my weight right now, I’m 5lbs over weight, so if anything happens in the next 12 hours I’m ready to fight.”

According to Covington, he was initially going to weigh in as the main events official backup fighter. However, both Masvidal and Usman did not agree with him serving this role. Covington stated that:

“They did ask me to weigh in. But you know Marty fakenewsman and Jorge Masvidal are terrified of me so they want nothing to do with me. They said no, we won’t fight him even if it’s on 24 hours notice, we don’t wanna fight him. It’s a style matchup change.”

Even if Covington’s services are not needed this weekend, Dana White has hinted that ‘Chaos’ will be next to fight for welterweight gold.