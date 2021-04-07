Colby Covington Responds to Kamaru Usman “Inactivity” Comments

Colby Covington believes that he deserves a rematch now, unlike Kamaru Usman, who believes Colby needs to win first. Usman will take on Jorge Masvidal in a rematch at UFC 261 for the welterweight title.

Usman Believes Covington Should Face a Contender

Usman is scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in Jacksonville. The bout with serve as one of three title fights on the card, and the UFC is returning to a packed crowd of fans. Now that the matchup has been made official, a wrench has been thrown in others’ plans. Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that Colby won’t be getting a rematch when he wants. Instead, he’ll have to prove himself against a top opponent first.

Covington on Facing Usman as #1 Contender

Covington responded to the message by stating that he is the rightful #1 contender. Also, that Usman is choosing an easier path in fighting Masvidal.

Kamaru Usman says Colby Covington needs to earn his welterweight title shot with activity. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ysdSMpehEx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 6, 2021

“Spoken like a true coward who doesn’t want to face the rightful #1 contender. The rankings have chosen and so have the people Marty. Just say the truth: you know you can’t win and you’d rather fight bums like Street Judas for easy pay checks,” Covington wrote on Twitter.

Inevitable Rematch

Although a quick rematch seems improbable, Kamaru also clarifies that he believes he and Colby are the best two fighters in the division. Furthermore, it’s inevitable for the two to fight once again.

The top half of the welterweight division quickly became booked, with virtually all of the top contenders fighting each other besides Colby. So if he wanted to get back to facing elite competition, only Michael Chiesa or Vicente Luque would make sense moving forward.

If Usman gets past Masvidal at UFC 261, look for Covington to push for his next place in line. Regardless if he takes another fight in the interim or not.