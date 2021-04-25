Kamaru Usman Sleeps Jorge Masvidal With Vicious Knockout – UFC 261 Results (Highlights)

The reigning and defending UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman takes on Jorge Masvidal for a second time in the main event of UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Round 1:

The two rival would take center stage right away in the middle of the Octagon. Masvidal would open up the main event with some leg kicks, attacking Usman. Usman would react with a few successful crosses on Masvidal. Midway into the round Usman would secure a takedown on Masvidal, sucessfully diving into his guard. Masvidal and Usman would fire some elbows at each other from top and bottom. Masvidal would later get up only to be taken down again. Masvidal would eventually get up to have some success on the feet, getting a knee in and some other strikes to close the round.

Round 2:

Kamaru Usman would absolutely tear apart “Gamebred” to start off round 2. Usman fired a right hook to knock down Masvidal and would put the nails in the coffin via ground and pound. Herb Dean steps in and calls off the fight.

Official Result: Kamaru Usman defeats Jorge Masvidal via R2 KO

Check out the highlights below: