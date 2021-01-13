Cody Garbrandt Wants Jose Aldo In April, Slams TJ Dillashaw Ahead Of His Return

Cody Garbrandt was unable to return to competition as early as he planned to. Now he addresses who he wants to fight when he gets back to action.

Garbrandt looked as good as ever in his return against Raphael Assuncao. He snapped his three-fight skid by knocking the Brazilian out cold in one of the best knockouts of 2020.

Following that fight, he was expected to move down to flyweight for an immediate title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo. Unfortunately a positive COVID-19 test and injuries would force him out of the contest.

Cody Garbrandt Wants Jose Aldo

After dealing with some lingering symptoms of the virus, Cody Garbrandt is now looking to return to action. That being said, it seems he is putting the idea of a flyweight title shot behind him for now.

Speaking in a recent interview, No Love explained that he is looking to stay at 135lb. For his first fight of the year, he wants to take on former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, on order to earn a shot at both the 125lb and 135lb straps.

“I think that the best outcome for me is having Jose Aldo, because it’s a risk. The reward’s great. I have a legend under my cap and stay at the top of the bantamweight division,” Garbrandt. “Aldo in April, and then whoever wins out of (Deiveson Figueiredo) and (Alex) Moreno in August-September. Then we’ll see who wins Sterling and Yan and we can have a December scrap.” “I think that’s the best fight theoretically that can happen, with me not having to wait 8 months for a title shot. I want to fight, and I think that’s a great name for me to go out there, stay sharp, get in camp,” Cody added. “He’s a dangerous guy. He doesn’t get to where he was at without being dangerous… He’s right there. He showed that he’s game in his last fight. “I think it’s a fight for me that keeps me sharp, keeps me hungry, keeps me motivated to get off the couch and train.”

TJ Dillashaw Has Always Been On EPO

One of the most epic rivalries in all of MMA came down to teammates-turned-rivals Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw. While TJ got the win in their two fights, Cody got the last laugh after TJ popped for EPO.

While Dillashaw said that he only took the steroid once, to help with his weight cut to 125lb, Cody has always maintained that TJ has been a long-time user. Now with TJ’s return around the corner, Cody thinks he has a lot of proving to do to get back to the top.

“I think TJ has got to be honest with himself. If TJ comes out and apologies and takes blame for what he did, then that’s a step in the right direction,” Garbrandt said. “He still hasn’t fully came and said he did EPO. It was all some kind of bulls–t about cutting weight. Like, you don’t just stumble upon EPO for the first time in your career when you cutting down to 125. “The reason why he got popped was because he had a system down to a T at 135lb. Now you go, and you’re doing different supplements, you’re doing different training, you’re cutting to 125. “You might not know what it takes to get out of your system, because you’re cutting an extra ten pounds. And that’s how he got busted.” “I think the first fight with TJ is just admitting to himself, to the UFC, to everybody, that he’s been on it, he’s been doing it. Then you’ll get my fair shake,” Garbrandt added. “Then you gotta go out and compete clean, win some fights. But honestly, TJ’s first fight is with himself.”

It will be interesting to watch what Cody Garbrandt decides to do next in his career, as well as TJ Dillashaw. It is safe to say that there is absolutely no love lost between these two, even after all this time.