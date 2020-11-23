Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt should have fought for the flyweight title last weekend, before getting the coronavirus put a halt in those plans. Now he opens up about the continued struggles he has been dealing with in regards to his health after his diagnosis.

The MMA community was actually rather split when it comes to the idea of Garbrandt getting a title shot in a weight class he had never fought in, after going 1-3 since losing his bantamweight strap. In the end these concerns would be irrelevant, at least for now. This was due to the fact that Cody was forced out of the contest after a bicep injury and testing positive for COVID-19.

Cody Garbrandt Is Still Struggling

Although the card that Cody Garbrandt was expected to compete on went down last weekend, he is still not ready to fight. Speaking on his Instagram Stories, he revealed that despite it being nearly 3 months since his COVID diagnosis, he is still dealing with several long-term side effects. All of these symptoms seeming to lend themselves to the idea that he is suffering from the textbook symptoms of someone with post-Covid sickness.

“Disclaimer from my last post, I was positive for COVID Aug 29th,” Garbrandt said. “Since then I have been battling vertigo, tore my vein in my bicep which resulted in finding out I have blood clots, pneumonia and mental fog, these are the symptoms I’ve had and been dealing with and this is the reason I pulled out of the fight. I haven’t done any media, but I’d like to address it on my own terms.”

This is an extremely unfortunate situation that Cody Garbrandt has found himself in. Hopefully he will be able to heal up soon and get back to action.