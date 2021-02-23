Anthony Pettis Makes PFL Debut Against Clay Collard On April 23rd

The PFL is finally set to return to action, after taking almost a year off from holding events. Their first event back will be headlined by former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, as he debuts against Clay Collard.

When Pettis revealed that he was signing with the PFL, it came as a bit of a shock to his fans. After all, despite how lackluster the last few years of his career had been, Showtime is still something of a household name in the sport.

Nevertheless, he opted to take the chance at winning a few million bucks under the PFL’s seasonal tournament format. He joined the lightweight tournament, which will run alongside their featherweight tournament in 2021.

Anthony Pettis Set To Make PFL Debut

After some time of wondering who Anthony Pettis would face, and when, those questions have finally been answered. According to an announcement from he PFL, he will be headlining the promotions first event since shutting down for the global pandemic.

With the event taking place on April 23rd, Anthony will be taking on MMA vet and pro boxer Clay Collard, who is also making his PFL debut. He will not be the only UFC veteran to be competing on this card either, as the entire event’s bout order was also revealed.

This is the PFL’s April 23rd event lineup:

Main Card (ESPN2)

Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Jason Soares

Lance Palmer vs. Bubba Jenkins

Prelims (ESPN+)

Loik Radzhabov vs. Johnny Case

Joilton Lutterbach vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Akhmed Aliev vs. Mikhail Odintsov

Jo Sungbin vs. Tyler Diamond

Brendan Loughnane vs. Sheymon Moraes

There is a lot of anticipation to see how Anthony Pettis does in this new promotion. The PFL is quite the unique promotion, and it will be great to have it back in action after such a long layoff.