Anthony Pettis Announces Signing With PFL, Joins Lightweight Division

It didn’t take long for Anthony Pettis to make a free agency decision and sign with the PFL. Yesterday, Pettis took to social media to announce that he would be testing the free agency waters. Furthermore, that his quest for lightweight greatness would continue. Now, he will be able to do so in the Professional Fighters League.

Pettis Announces Joining PFL

Pettis has been with the UFC since they consumed the WEC back in 2010. Since then, he’s competed against a who’s who of featherweights, lightweights, and even welterweights. His achievements and championship run made Pettis one of the brightest young stars on the UFC roster. Now, Pettis will become the newest member of the PFL roster.

Anthony Pettis has agreed to a new deal with PFL, per multiple sources. The former UFC and WEC lightweight champion will be a part of the promotion’s 2021 season and will compete in their lightweight division, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 23, 2020

Pettis spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA. During the conversation, Pettis revealed why he made the decision to sign with the PFL.

“I’m looking to make a run at another world championship, and the PFL format will allow me to do that in 12 months and do it again the following year at 170 pounds,” said Pettis. “The offer the PFL gave me was extremely fair and they presented it as a partnership. Ready for a new chapter and a fresh start. Gonna be a fun ride. Showtime!”

Roster Improvements

The PFL has been extremely busy with building the depth of their rosters. Heading into the new year, they’ve signed a crop of well-known talent. Names such as Rory MacDonald, Clarissa Shields, Fabricio Werdum, Bubba Jenkins, Clay Collard, Marcin Held, Olivier Auburn-Mercier, Jordan Young, Mohammed Usman, Justin Willis, and more.

All of the major MMA promotions across the world are making major improvements to their roster. Fans of the sport can look forward to exciting cards in 2021, no matter who is putting them on.