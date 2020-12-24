Anthony Pettis: Prospect Of Becoming Champion In 12 Months Motivated PFL Signing

The prospect of becoming a champion is what enticed Anthony Pettis to sign with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Pettis made headlines earlier this week when he revealed he had departed from the UFC as he was looking to explore his options in free agency.

It didn’t take long for the former UFC lightweight champion to find a new home as within a day, he signed an exclusive multi-fight deal with the PFL where he will compete in the lightweight division for the upcoming 2021 season.

Naturally, the contract he was offered played a role, but more than anything, it was the opportunity to become a champion in the next 12 months — with the conclusion of the 2021 season — that sealed the deal.

“Honestly, I knew what I was looking for,” Pettis told SCMP MMA. “My goal right now at this stage of my career to become a champ.

“In the UFC, I’ve never fought out my contract ever. I always signed with two or three fights left. They did offer me a contract, but I made up my mind, talked to my managers and said, ‘Let’s see what’s out there’. If I’m ever gonna make a move, it’s the right time now. “I’m still young in this game, I’m back motivated and hungry to become a champion and the deal the PFL offered me was very, very fair. And the opportunity to become a champion in 12 months, that’s exactly what I was looking for. “If I went to another organisation, I would’ve had to fight my way up, I’m not saying it couldn’t be done, but I love the format these guys put out. Also they’re on ESPN, so it doesn’t change my audience, they can see my fights the exact same way, it just really made sense.” Pettis Looking To Be Face Of The PFL “Showtime” notably added there was interest from the likes of Bellator and ONE Championship for his services as well. However, Pettis eventually opted for something new in the PFL where he believes he will be the face of the promotion as he looks to make it even more mainstream. “Today is one of the best days in my life,” Pettis said. “Signing a new deal, thinking about the future with no animosity or regrets for the past, but a brand new start in a new organisation. I’m gonna be kinda the face of this thing, I like to think that I’m one of the biggest names signed with the PFL. “I get to carry that flag. I ended in WEC with the showtime kick, I jumped into UFC, carried that WEC flag, now the PFL is kinda counting on me to make this thing go more mainstream and bigger than it already is. “They have some great deals with ESPN, Rory MacDonald is over there, Fabricio Werdum just signed, they’ve got some talent coming over but I feel I’m gonna carry that flag and bring this organisation to a whole new level.” It’s certainly exciting times for the PFL who will look to have a strong 2021 after seeing its entire 2020 season canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.