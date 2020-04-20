PFL Suspends 2020 Season, Fighters To Receive Monthly Stipend Check

PFL Suspends 2020 Season, Vows To Pay Fighters Monthly Check

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has decided to follow suit with other MMA promotions by shutting down their event schedule for the year. However they are doing something a bit differently, when it comes to taking care of their fighters.

The PFL has always prided themselves on being an MMA promotion that does things differently than the others. With everything from their tournament session format, to their $1,000,000 prize to winners, they have always had a unique approach to the fight game. In fact, this has been something that has endeared them to fighters, as they have been able to sign some pretty solid people to their roster.

However one thing that affected them the same way it has affected the other promotions is the current global health crisis. According to a statement from the organization, they have decided to suspend the rest of their 2020 season. Although unlike other major promotions, they will be paying their fighters a monthly stipend to help them financially during this period of inactivity.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Professional Fighters League has rescheduled our upcoming 2020 season for Spring 2021,” said CEO Peter Murray. “PFL is a global MMA league with athletes from over 25 countries, and our decision is guided by the health and safety of our fighters, fans, partners, and event personnel. The PFL mission is to evolve and grow the sport of MMA, and we look forward to staging our unique sport-season format with Regular Season, Playoff and Championship events on ESPN platforms next year. PFL has always been focused on delivering the best made-for-TV MMA product and we will continue to deliver the most innovative fight experience going forward. Fans can also look forward to PFL elevating our roster with new championship caliber fighter signings such as Rory MacDonald. For the remainder of 2020, the PFL will support our fighters with a monthly cash stipend to help provide some relief during these challenging times. In addition, for sports fans who we know are looking for compelling content, the PFL will deliver new original programming across ESPN and PFL platforms. PFL will continue to be an innovator in the world of sports. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

Obviously things are difficult right now for every promotion. However it is good to see the PFL stepping up to take care of their fighters with a monthly check. Maybe other promotions can follow suit.