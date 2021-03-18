Alexander Volkanovski Eyeing Lightweight Move Over Trilogy With ‘Spoiled’ Max Holloway

At UFC 260, Alexander Volkanovski will be looking to defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. If successful here, he has his sights set on a move to lightweight before the year’s end.

Heading into his UFC 260 co-main event fight, Volkanovski is riding an undefeated UFC record of 9-0. Among those wins, is two victories over Max Holloway to win and then defend the 145lb strap.

While those wins were controversial in nature, the former rugby player is now set to move on to his next challenge: the ever dangerous Brian Ortega. No matter how many people are wanting to see a third fight between Max and Alex, the champ made it clear that this is not something he is interested in.

Alexander Volkanovski Looking For Lightweight Move

After Max Holloway had a legendary performance against Calvin Kattar, some thought this would set up the highly anticipated rubber match with he and Alexander Volkanovski. However the Kiwi native has something else in mind instead.

Speaking in a recent interview, the champ made it clear that he was not looking past Brian Ortega. That said, if successful, he is looking to potentially make the move to lightweight to end the year, rather than face Max again.

“I don’t think that being overpowered, and having someone being able to throw me around in lightweight would happen. Obviously, you’ve got guys like Khabib, who’s just next level when it comes to grappling, but I’m one hard man to hold down. So, that’s something that interests me,” Volkanovski said. “I’m not the cocky type, but I’m very confident in myself, and I know I’ve got the skills to really do well in the lightweight division, even against the best. So, time will tell… I’ve got some work to do, and I’ll do this that year, but, man, even later this year or early next year, that lightweight division, I’ve got my eye on them.”

Max Holloway Is Spoiled

As much as Alexander Volkanovski is not that interested in a third fight with Max Holloway, he is not completely ruling it out. However he said that the UFC would have to open their checkbooks to make the fight happen.

In his opinion, the UFC gives Max undeserved favoritism and spoils him with opportunities. That said, if the promotion pays him enough, Alex would consider making the fight happen.

“They’ve given Max every chance, giving opportunity after opportunity, spoiling him pretty good here. So, if you’re gonna spoil him, give me that money, and then we can talk,” Volkanovski said. “Look, right now I’ve got Ortega to worry about. That’s all I’m focused on. Do I think Max will eventually happen? I think it will, but do I need to be paid? Yeah, I reckon we both should get paid good for that fight, because I think that’s going to be a big fight “That’s a fight everyone does want to see, but at the same time, let’s remember, I’m 2-0 against the man, and no one gets spoiled like he does,” Volkanovski continued. “But hey, if Uncle Dana wants to spoil him with another opportunity, we’ll see what happens. Again, it probably needs to happen, but I’ve got Ortega in front of me. That’s all I’m focused on.”

How do you think Alexander Volkanovski will do against Brian Ortega at UFC 260? Do you want to see him have a third fight with Max Holloway?