Stipe Miocic vs Francis N’Gannou 2 Set To Headline UFC 260, Volkanovski vs. Ortega In Co-Main Event

The UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will make another attempt to defend his belt. This time he faces a familiar face. He will headline UFC 260 against Francic N’Gannou who he defeated at UFC 220 back in 2018.

According to recent reports from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the Cleveland native will rematch the “Predator” on March 27. The UFC also booked a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega in the main event.

Another fight being discussed for that card is Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque but that is not a done deal just yet, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 24, 2021

Miocic’s last title defense was on August 15 at UFC 252. Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision in the third and final fight of their trilogy. Following this victory, many were asking questions about Miocic’s next title defense.

It was rumored that the UFC would set up Miocic vs N’Gannou II for March and give the winner to Jon Jones. It looks like the rumors were true. The winner of this fight will probably welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division.

Jon Jones’ move to heavyweight caused quite a turmoil but Francis N’Gannou looked undeniable as a contender. He has won his last four fights by knockout with no opponent lasting longer than 90 seconds. He’ll look to avenge his devastating loss to Miocic.

Another fight that was booked for UFC 260 is the featherweight title fight between the champion Alex Volkanovski and the challenger Bruan Ortega. This is a golden opportunity for Ortega after his brilliant performance against Chan Sun Jung.

For Volkanovski, he looks to make a second successful title defense after his controversial split decision victory over Max Holloway at UFC 251.