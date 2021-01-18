Alexander Volkanovski Rejects Dana White Calling For Holloway Trilogy, Considering Lightweight Move Against McGregor

Over the weekend, Dana White was so impressed with Max Holloway that he said he wanted to see the trilogy between he and Alexander Volkanovski. However the champ is still not keen on this, and has a move to lightweight in mind instead.

Ahead of Holloway’s bout with Kattar, Volkanovski made it clear that he was already tired of hearing people call for a trilogy fight between he and Max. While their second fight was close and controversial, he still feels that going 2-0 against Max is enough.

Then Max put on one of the most dominant performances one can have without finishing a fight, breaking 12 striking records against Calvin. After that fight, Dana White said that he was going to have to give Max whatever fight he wanted, including the title shot.

Alexander Volkanovski Still Not Interested In Holloway

Despite the dominance that Max Holloway displayed over the weekend, Alexander Volkanovski is still not interested in fighting Max a third time. Speaking in a recent interview, he reacted to the big win and was quite respectful.

“I was definitely watching, and Max put on a good show. I knew he would get the win. Yeah, he put on a pace and Kattar just couldn’t keep up. So it was a good showing,” Volkanovski said. “He doesn’t look like that in front of me, plain and simple. I don’t mean any disrespect but I shut him down… “He was breaking records with numbers, he’s always a high volume fighter, he’s always looking good when other fighters are in front of him, but when it’s me in front of him I just don’t let him do his thing. “In saying that, he definitely put on a good performance and I’m going to credit him for that, but at the same time he doesn’t look like that in front of me.”

That being said, Volkanovski is still not very interested in facing Max a third time. He says the UFC wanted that before Max fought over the weekend, and nothing has really changed after his win.

“They were keen (on that) before he even fought (on Saturday),” Volkanovski explained. “Being 0-2, it doesn’t really make sense. That’s why Max moved on. That’s why Max went and fought, because he knew that it just does not make sense. That’s why the UFC put (Brian) Ortega in front of me, so we need to move on. “Is it going to be further down the track? Look, I’m not going to say that’s not going to happen. I believe that Max is doing what he needs to do to stay number one contender. “If we have to meet again, we have to meet again. At the same time, there’s going to be a different opponent in front of me, and I’m going to be focusing on that.”

Moving To Lightweight

While Alexander Volkanovski is not exactly keen on fighting Max Holloway, he does have another fight in mind. Having competed at lightweight in the past, he has considered moving back up in weight.

While he is not exactly locked in to a return to 155lb, Alex does have an opponent in mind. He feels that a fight with Conor McGregor could be inevitable, given that Conor is the only featherweight champ that he has not beaten.

“I’ve got a division to hold and do my thing in, but at the end of 2021… there might not be a number one contender so hey, let’s move up, let’s have a fight (at lightweight),” Volkanovski said. “There’s a few good fights in that division. There’s some big names in that division, but there is a connection with Conor where I’ve beaten every other champion in my division, and Conor was the feathweight champion as well. “I want to cement myself as the GOAT in my division. Let’s be honest, there’s always going to be Conor McGregor fans and they’re going to keep bringing him up and throwing him out there in those conversations. “To go out there and show the world that I am the greatest featherweight of all time, that would be a big fight for me… It will be a big opportunity, a fun fight, and it makes sense because I want that GOAT status.”

Would you be interested in a fight between Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski? How do you think that would go?