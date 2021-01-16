Max Holloway DECIMATES Calvin Kattar in Lopsided Unanimous Decision (Highlights)

In the main event of the UFC’s inaugural broadcast on ABC, Max Holloway takes on Calvin Kattar in a featherweight main event. UFC on ABC 1 also marks the returns of fans in attendance since March of 2020 due to coronavirus. The brand new Ethiad Arena held a small number of fans as the card finishes on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Holloway immediately gets to work, executing his world-famous volume and pace. The speed of Max seems to give Calvin some issues finding his timing. Holloway shows three levels of striking, attacking the head, body, and legs. Holloway dominates the round with volume and finishes a big right hand.

10-9 Holloway

Round 2

Holloway continues his relentless pace. Holloway drops Kattar with strikes, but Calvin gets up to his feet quickly. It could have been a slip. Nonetheless, Max continues to pour it on with legendary volume. Holloway lands a 7 strike combination and the crowd goes wild. Kattar lands a hard jab but Max finishes with a big knee. Holloway cracks Kattar with a big elbow and Kattar is busted wide open.

10-8 Holloway

Round 3

Max opens round 3 with the same pace and performance as round 2 ends. He gets Kattar against the fence and tees off. Kattar lands a big elbow and jab but Max continues to fight in the pocket. Kattar eats a body kick followed by an uppercut and knee from Max. Kattar attempts a takedown but has no success. Holloway finishes the round with a continuation of landed shots and taunts the crowd as he dodges Kattar’s incoming strikes

10-9 Holloway

Round 4

New round, same story. Holloway’s conditioning is on display as he continues his output. Kattar shells up with a body shot from Max. Herb Dead watches closely as Max pours on the volume. Calvin is completely wobbled as Holloway unleashes elbows. Kattar refuses to go down as Max attempts a takedown. He backs off and continues to attack Kattar’s body.

10-9 Holloway

Round 5

Commentators say that Calvin would need a miracle to pull off a win here. More volume from Max here, who continues to work all the levels of striking. Max wows the crowd with a spinning back kick. At this point, the fight is just Kattar getting beat up badly. Max says he’s the best boxer and taught the crowd and he slips punches. Holloway is in the zone and Kattar is being completely decimated.

10-8 Holloway

Final Result: Max Holloway def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-42)

Check the Highlights below:

The fans are sensing something in round 1️⃣ #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/F5l6xH936y — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2021

Max Holloway is built different! 😤 🗣 Hear from your main event winner. #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/qR38nWUmK5 — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2021