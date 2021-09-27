Alexander Volkanovski Dismisses Henry Cejudo Callout: ‘I Don’t Think Dana White Answers His Calls’

Shortly after Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title against Brian Ortega at UFC 266, he was called out by Henry Cejudo. However he does not believe that Henry is being serious about this.

Cejudo retired as the former flyweight and bantamweight champion, but before that happened he was considering making the jump to 145lb to capture a third title. Instead he hose to retire, and subsequently continued to call out fighters, despite choosing to retire as the champion.

Most recently he called out the current featherweight champ Volkanovski, following his UFC 266 main event war with Brian Ortega. He posted to Twitter to say that he would be able to beat the champ easily.

“@danawhite im gonna take Alexander the Average’s soul” Cejudo wrote. “The real Alexander the Great took over the World at 20…you almost got choked out by a Modelo model. I’m coming for you Fun Sized Matt Serra! + “

Alexander Volkanovski Roasts Henry Cejudo

It seems that Alexander Volkanovski was not particularly impressed with this callout. In fact, he does not take Triple C serious in any capacity, as he explained while speaking on the MMA Hour.

Here he responded to the callouts from Henry Cejudo by saying that Henry has been calling out people for a long time. In fact, he believes that the UFC does not take him seriously either, and ignores these outbursts.

“He’s always chirping. He’s chirping about everyone, but obviously we’ll see what they do. That’s not going to happen… I don’t even think Dana White answers his calls. That’s why he’s going to go and keep calling people out. He’s been calling out everyone and nothing’s ever on paper. I don’t think they’re taking him serious,” Volkanovski said. “Would I be interested in it? Well, purely because I want to fight regularly and I don’t want to wait so long. If there was ever a chance, it probably would be soon… Of course he doesn’t deserve it. I can respect him, he’s done great things in his divisions, but this is featherweight.”

Alexander Volkanovski has made it clear that he is not particularly dying to fight Henry Cejudo, nor Conor McGregor. It will be interesting to see what his next move is, and if he waits to take on the winner of Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez.