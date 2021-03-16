Henry Cejudo Hints At MMA Comeback: “I’m Enjoying Seeing All These Guys Killing Each Other Until The King Returns”

Henry Cejudo, the self-named ‘King of Cringe’, has always been a vocal voice in the MMA community. He has recently piqued the interest of many hardcore and casual fan alike, by hinting at a potential return to MMA.

Cejudo has fought many of the UFC’s greatest fighters in both the 135 and 125lb divisions. ‘The Messenger’ holds wins over the likes of Demitrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz. However, following his win over Cruz in 2020, Cejudo shocked all those watching by making a shock retirement from the sport.

The Return of Triple C

However, in a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Cejudo discussed his retirement and hinted at a potential return. He stated the following:

“The reason why I’m enjoying retirement is because there’s so many options for me. It’s crazy. I’m doing real estate, I’m the co-host for the Mike Tyson podcast. I’ve done a lot for ESPN on Sportscentre. And just different pieces. I’m being free as a bird. I’m enjoying seeing all these guys killing each other until the king returns.” “The king will only return if the price is right. Everybody’s got a price. Everybody’s got a price of gold. And that’s it man. When it’s right. When I feel like its right…. Triple C will be back.”

Cejudo also discussed the recent bantamweight clash between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. The fight was a highly entertaining affair until Yan landed an illegal knee on Sterling, leading to a DQ of the former champ.

“I want the best to babysit my belt, and I just don’t think Aljamain Sterling would do a good job at it. That’s why I was a little upset. But in reality, even with Aljamain Sterling… I woke up at 6 am thinking about him. I posted that picture about him about winning the academy award, the best oscar. But then I thought about it. Like you know what, I cannot be hating on this dude. Because this guy made a business decision. And at the end of the day, a winner finds a way to win. And if you gotta take it like that, then you know what. Before I was saying like he wasn’t the bantamweight champion of the world, but in reality he is.” “Petr the ugly potato Yan threw an illegal knee. Knowing that the dude was on his knees and hurt him. If I was in the fight to, then guess what, Triple C would do the exact same thing. Because now I have a cheat sheet of what I should do. So if Aljamain Sterling was right, he would completely change and make those adaptions, and possibly even win the fight, in the rematch.”

While Henry Cejudo has not revealed how much he would need, and which opponent it would take to lure him out of retirement, it does now seem considerably more likely now. It also appears that he is focused on bantamweight, with previous rumors linking him to another weight change, up at featherweight.