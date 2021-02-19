Henry Cejudo Calls Out ‘Overgrown Baboon’ Alexander Volkanovski: ‘I’m Coming For You!’

It may be almost a year since Henry Cejudo announced his retirement, but he is still not done calling people out. He recently got back on the warpath to call out featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

In terms of combat sports careers, Cejudo had pretty close to the dream scenario. After a successful run in the Olympics to win gold, he transitioned to MMA where he was able to win two titles and earn the honors of being called a champ-champ.

After he defending that second title though, Triple C decided to walk away from the sport, retiring on top. It was the type of moment that most fighters only dream of, and it was the perfect storybook ending to a career.

Henry Cejudo Goes After Alexander Volkanovski

Despite the fact that he retired in about as perfect a way as possible, Henry Cejudo is not completely ruling out the idea of a return. He has consistently called out fighters since retiring, with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski being at the forefront of his hit list.

He continued this attack when speaking in a recent interview. Here, he went after Volkanovski for his close decisions against Max Holloway, while simultaneously making it clear that he favors the champ in his upcoming title defense against Brian Ortega.

“Alexander Volkanovski, you overgrown baboon, I’m coming for you,” Cejudo said. “I think he beats Ortega. I’m going for Ortega but I think (Volkanovski’s) stand-up is more solid. He’s a tank, and he’s shorter. “People don’t ever talk about how hard it is to fight somebody who’s shorter. They do not. Smaller limbs, harder target to hit because we’re fun sized. “Anyhow, I’ve got Alexander ‘The Average, The Decision Maker’. Which, I still feel like that’s Max Holloway’s belt. I’ve seen better decisions on 90 Day Fiance.”

The more Henry Cejudo talks about fighting people, the less likely it seems that he will stay retired. That said, it seems unlikely that the UFC would put him against Alexander Volkanovski, but then again, stranger things have happened.