Alexander Volkanovski Responds to Conor McGregor Callout, Accepts Fight at 145 or 155lbs

Conor McGregor believes that he would easily defeat UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Last night, Volk put on a masterful performance against an improved Brian Ortega and defended his title.

Volkanovski met Ortega last night in the main event of UFC 266. Their title fight was full of joyous moments for each fighter. However, Alex was able to come away with a decision victory.

At one point, Ortega locked in his trademark guillotine, which many fighters in combat or training can not say they’ve escaped. But, Volkanovski found a way to overcome adversity, escape the submission attempt, and win the fight by unanimous decision.

Conor McGregor Calls Out Volkanovski After UFC 266

Conor McGregor was seemingly interested in the night of fights due to his activity on social media. The Irishman praised the performance of Nick Diaz after a six-year layoff from competition. Additionally, he spoke highly of Robbie Lawler for using veteran tactics to defeated Nick.

However, Conor didn’t seem to be impressed by Volkanovski defending his title. Instead, he took to socials to tell the world that he would beat Alex if they were to face each other in the future.

“I’d kick this Volkanovski [sic] head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jacka** .”

Volkanovski Responds to McGregor Callout

After enjoying his victory, Alexander responded to McGregor’s callout by saying that he would accept the challenge of facing Conor. Not only would he face him at featherweight, but he would also welcome the idea of fighting McGregor in the lightweight division.

“Sounds like he’s off his head,” Volkanovski said in another interview with ESPN. “So … yeah, good on ya. Enjoy your night! But aye, come back to featherweight, I’d love it. I reckon he’s a man of the featherweight division, and again, I’ve got the strategy, I’m obviously tough. And yeah, I’m a whole different beast to what he’s used to in this division. So if he wants to come back down, welcome. I’d love it … hey, it’s not an option. Let’s go for 155. Let’s do it, 155, let’s make it happen.”

Do fans want to see Volkanovski versus McGregor?