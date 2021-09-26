Alexander Volkanovski Batters Brian Ortega In Fight Of The Year Contender – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

A featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega is taking place now (Saturday, September 25, 2021) at UFC 266.

Round 1

Volkanovski feints before connecting with a leg kick. He misses a head kick soon after. Ortega misses a leg kick before Volkanovski connects with a body kick. Volkanovski blocks a couple of head kicks and continues to feint. Volkanovski lands a right hand but Ortega counters. Ortega lands a leg kick. Volkanovski stumbles following a jab. Volkanovski lands a big body kick and follows it up by attacking the leg. Ortega is cut near his eye. Volkanovski with a nice jab. Volkanovski is starting to get aggressive now as he misses some overhand rights. Ortega is getting backed up as Volkanovski starts pouring some pressure. Volkanovski with a big leg kick. Ortega catches Volkanovski with a left hand. Volkanovski with a nice jab in response. The round comes to a end.

I score that to Volkanovski.

Round 2

Volkanovski opens with a leg kick. Ortega is looking to establish a jab. Volkanovski attacks the leg but receives a bigger one from Ortega in response. Volkanovski lands a nice right hand as they momentarily clinch up. Ortega lands a right of his own. Volkanovski blocks a head kick. Volkanovski then lands a big shot that seems to have hurt Ortega. Volkanovski clinches him before they return to striking. Ortega connects with a big leg kick. Volkanovski is starting to land some punches now. Ortega ends the round with a leg kick.

Another solid round for Volkanovski. 20-18.

Round 3

Ortega stumbles after a couple of leg kicks from Volkanovski. Volkanvoski continues to attack the leg. Volkanovski catches Ortega with a check hook. Volkanovski appears to be going for the kill now. Ortega is still throwing heat back. Both fighters are now swinging much more freely. Volkanovski is dropped by a counter left and somehow survives a mounted guillotine! Volkanovski escapes and is now on top with over a minute remaining. Ortega sinks in the triangle and it’s tight but Volkanovski somehow escapes. He finishes the round with huge ground and pound as Ortega remains on the ground after taking heavy damage.

30-27 Volkanovski after one of the best rounds of the year!

Round 4

Volkanovski continues to pour on the pressure early in round four. Ortega is still fighting though. Volkanovski connects with a left hook. Ortega gets the body lock and takes Volkanvoski down. Ortega is looking for another submission but Volkanovski escapes and is now on top again. Volkanovski looks to land some fight ending ground and pound. He does just that but Ortega continues to survive. Volkanvoski decides to stand things up. The round ends.

All Volkanovski throughout.

Round 5

Ortega looks for a takedown but Volkanovski defends. Volkanovski lands a nice elbow. Ortega lands a one two. Ortega is connecting a lot more. Volkanvoski lands a leg kick. Volkanovski slips but ortega is too tired to capitalize on it. Volkanovski lands a right. He’s slowing down a bit but still in control despite Ortega landing a right hand. This is Ortega’s round so far. Volkanovski attacks the body and head in a nice combination. Ortega is putting the pressure on. They clinch up momentarily. Volkanovski catches a body kick and counters. Ortega is going for it to end the fight but Volkanovski will defend his title.

I score it 49-46 to Volkanovski.

Official result: Alexander Volkanovski defeats Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44).

Check out the highlights below:

