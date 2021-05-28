Alexander Volkanovski Mocks ‘Fake’ Brian Ortega, Reveals Potential Date For Fight

It seems like the time spent with Brian Ortega on the set of The Ultimate Fighter has not sat well with Alexander Volkanovski. He and his coach, Craig Jones discussed this on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Volkanovski and Ortega were expected to face off at UFC 260 for the featherweight title. However when the champ got COVID-19, the bout was pushed back and the decision was made to have them coach the return season of TUF.

While there was not any real tension between the two before the show, it seems like that will change when the season airs. Alexander already discussed his willingness to push Brian’s buttons, while T-City did not rule out the possibility of throwing down with his foe on set.

Alexander Volkanovski Is Over Brian Ortega

While things were relatively respectful in the build-up to the failed Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega booking, it seems that has changed with them doing the show together. Now Alex is quite tired of seeing Brian, and being around him.

Speaking in a recent appearance on JRE, the Kiwi explained that he is over being around Ortega. He believes that his future opponent fakes being nice, and says that it is easy to get under his skin and annoy him.

“To be honest mate, he doesn’t say much. I don’t know, I’m a bit over him, to be honest. Just a couple things. I think he’s fake and I don’t believe his s—t,” Volkanovski said. “I just think he plays a nice guy, and some of the s—t he says, I think are all bulls—t. You can watch the show and sort of see weird little things. I don’t know, even with a couple of things. I don’t think he’s that bad of a guy, maybe I’m looking for things to hate on him… “Like I said, it’s not hard to get under his skin. Even me just saying that, I’m just he’s boiling up. So maybe that’s going to be strategy for my next fight, because I know how easily he’s triggered,” Volkanovski added. “It was funny, because you’re trying to get reads on him, but again, I just think he’s f—king awkward.”

As for when this fight might happen, the champ says that the current plan is for the fight to take place this September. Although this is not set in stone, and could change if needed.

“From what I’m told, I don’t know if I’m going to get in trouble for saying this, I’m not sure, but I think it’s in September. Early September,” Volkanovski said.

Who do you think will win the fight between Alexander Vokanovski and Brian Ortega? Will the champ’s mind games have an effect on the fight?